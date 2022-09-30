Bank of England buys 1.195 billion pounds of bonds



© Reuters. A view of the Bank of England in London, Britain September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said it bought 1.195 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) of long-dated government bonds on Friday at a daily operation designed to calm markets, down from 1.415 billion pounds on Thursday and well below its 5 billion pound maximum.

The BoE said on Wednesday it would hold daily reverse auctions to buy up to 5 billion pounds of bonds a day with maturities of 20 years or more until Oct. 14 in order to stem a slump in prices that threatened financial stability.

($1 = 0.9008 pounds)