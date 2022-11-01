Bank of England begins selling bonds as it unwinds QE programme

The Bank of England has become the first major central bank to sell bonds back to financial markets, as it presses ahead with plans to unwind the quantitative easing programme, through which it holds almost £850bn of gilts.

The BoE on Tuesday sold £750mn of short-term government debt as it embarked on an effort to trim its balance sheet by £80bn over the coming year. The sale marks a reversal of more than a decade of successive waves of QE which followed the global financial crisis, the Brexit vote in 2016 and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK central bank had already begun the process of so-called quantitative tightening in February this year by not reinvesting proceeds of maturing bonds that it holds, a step also taken by the US Federal Reserve. But Tuesday’s operation was the first under the BoE’s plans for “active” QT.

In the latest sign of renewed stability in the gilt market following a historic meltdown triggered by former prime minister Liz Truss’s ill-fated “mini”-Budget last month, the BoE received healthy demand for the bonds, with buyers placing more than £2.4bn of bids.

The programme of sales, which is part of the central bank’s efforts to tame high inflation, comes little more than two weeks after it stopped buying gilts.

The fallout from Truss’s tax-cutting plans, which sparked a frantic gilt sell-off and a liquidity crisis among UK pension funds, prompted the BoE to step into markets for two weeks and buy £19bn of long-dated government debt on financial stability grounds.

Rishi Sunak has also reassured investors with a series of U-turns on his predecessor’s fiscal plans. The new premier is preparing to sign off on sweeping tax rises in order to plug a £50bn hole in the public finances.

There was little market reaction to Tuesday’s sale, which had been well-flagged to investors. The BoE has said it will “monitor market conditions closely” and could alter the design of its QT operation.

Following the sell-off in September and early October, the bank tweaked its plans to exclude long-term gilts — which had been the focus of the turmoil at pension funds — from its sales.

Daniela Russell, head of UK rates strategy at HSBC, said the BoE was likely to “proceed cautiously” with debt sales given their unprecedented nature.

“We cannot be confident about what impact active QT will have on financial conditions and it might take many months to become clear.”