Bank of Baroda stock price up 1.56 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of Bank of Baroda rose 1.56 per cent to Rs 189.15 at 10:15AM hours (IST) on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 278,918 shares with a turnover of Rs 5.26 crore till 10:15AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.75, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 0.63.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.54 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 189.85 and a low of Rs 186.25 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 197.2 and a 52-week low of Rs 81.6.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.82.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 128.96 on January 03, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 169.72. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 64.44. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 63.97 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 8.23 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 18.5 per cent.