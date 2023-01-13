Bank of America's base case is mild recession in 2023, but prepares for worse

Drew Angerer Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) base case expects a mild recession in 2023, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said during the bank’s Q4 earnings call. But in deciding on how much to set aside in reserves in the event of a downturn, the company added a downside scenario. “And what this results in is 95% of our reserve methodologies weighted towards a recessionary environment in 2023,” Moynihan said. In Q4, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.09B, including a net reserve build of $403M, up from PCL of $898M in Q3, including a net reserve build of $378M. In that downside scenario, Bank of America (BAC) contemplates unemployment jumping to 5.5% this year and remaining at 5% or above through the end of 2024, “obviously much more conservative than the economic estimates that are out there,” he added. While consumer spending remains strong, the pace is slowing, Moynihan said. “In the aggregate, in 2022, our consumer spent $4.2T, which outpaced 2021 by 10%.” In Q4 2022, the Y/Y growth percentage moderated to 5% from 14% earlier in the year. Consumer spending is also moving from goods to services and experiences, with people spending more on travel, vacations, and eating out. “That is good for unemployment, but continues to maintain service-side inflation pressure,” he said. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) also sets a mild recession as its central case, but sees “solid” growth in card spending this year.