Bank of America, Wells Fargo among bank upgrades at Odeon amid cycle shift

Fabrice Cabaud Banks’ current stock prices are focused on potential negatives and not reflecting positives, wrote Odeon Capital’s Dick Bove on Tuesday. “This creates an opportunity,” he said. As a result, Bove upgraded Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy from Hold. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) get upgrades to Hold from Sell. “I, like many others, believe there will be a recession, but I do not believe it will be severe,” Bove said. “The time has come to focus on the fact that there has been a cycle change and this change definitely benefits banking.” When money was freely available at low cost, banks lose market share. He expects them to regain market share when the availability of money is limited, i.e., tighter monetary policy. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) ticked up 0.2% in Tuesday late morning trading. Bank of America (BAC) +0.4%, Wells Fargo (WFC) -0.3%, PNC (PNC) +0.1%, KeyCorp (KEY) +0.5%, M&T Bank (MTB), roughly flat, and Comerica (CMA) +0.4%. Goldman Sachs (GS) +0.4%, Morgan Stanley (MS) +0.1%. Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck named Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Northern Trust (NTRS) as the most preferred banks heading into Q4 results. Earlier, JPMorgan’s (JPM) Jamie Dimon sees “Goldilocks mild recession” and no Fed pivot.