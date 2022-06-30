Bangor Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Bangor Man Sentenced to 9+ Years for Fentanyl Trafficking, Illegal Possession of a Firearm

A Bangor man was sentenced today in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Nikolas Raines 30, to 111 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Raines pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021.

According to court records, in November 2020, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at a Bangor motel room where Raines was staying. Agents found 310 grams of fentanyl, along with a digital scale, blender and other drug paraphernalia. They also found a loaded .22 caliber revolver close to the fentanyl. Raines was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior Maine felony convictions.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today