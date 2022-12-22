Bandhan in talks to sell stressed microloans to Phoenix ARC

is in the advanced stages of talks to sell a large part of its entire stressed microfinance loan portfolio to the Bank-backed Phoenix ARC, two people aware of the development told ET.

Phoenix ARC’s offer of ?801 crore to the private bank for its ?8,897-crore microfinance portfolio has triggered a Swiss challenge auction, the people said.

The offer equates to a recovery of 9 paise on a rupee.

On Wednesday, Bandhan Bank invited expressions of interest for selling over 1.8 million loan accounts aggregating to a loan book of ?8,897 crore. It said counteroffers should be at least 5% over the anchor bid of ?801 crore.

The offer from Phoenix ARC is a combination of security receipts and cash, one of the persons cited above said.

The bank has invited applicants to submit offers by December 28. Phoenix ARC will have the first right to match the counteroffer, if any.

Bandhan Bank and Phoenix ARC did not respond to ET’s request for comment.

This is the second-largest portfolio sale of stressed loans. Last week, announced it completed the transfer of ?48,000 crore in stressed loans to JC Flowers ARC.

Bandhan Bank has written off the entire portfolio put on the block and thus the recovery will be reflected as profits in the third quarter.

It has a total loan book of ?95,835 crore as on September 30. The microfinance loans referred to as emerging entrepreneur business (EEB) by the bank are about ?53,900 crore, and of this ?9,500 crore comprises the stressed pool.

This pool includes overdue above 90 days, delays in payments between zero and 90 days, and restructured loans in the microfinance segment. The gross NPA of the bank stood at 7.2% at the end of September 2022.

Bandhan Bank, founded by Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, started banking operations in 2014. Before receiving a banking licence, Ghosh was the founder of Bandhan Financial Services, which was among the largest NBFCs focused on microfinance lending. Upon receiving the banking licence, the micro-finance portfolio was transferred to the bank.

The share of the microfinance portfolio is about 56%. A report by said that the bank targets to bring it down to 26% by FY25.

