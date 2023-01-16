Bandhan Bank shares rise 0.19% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 238.45 on BSE at 11:38AM (IST) on Monday, up 0.19 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 209.45 and a high of Rs 349.5. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 117,280 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 11:38AM (IST). The stock of Bandhan Bank Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 38402.24 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 9.96, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.85. Return on equity (ROE) was at 0.72 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 253 stocks traded in the green, while 248 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 39.99 per cent in the Bandhan Bank Ltd. as of 31-Dec-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 35.64 per cent and 12.46 per cent, respectively.