Bandhan Bank shares drop 0.64% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 238.95 on BSE at 12:46PM (IST) on Wednesday, down 0.64 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 209.45 and a high of Rs 349.5.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 9.96 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 23.95 per share and 2.85 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 229,129 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:46PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 38425.31 crore and is part of the Banks – Private Sector industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 5.42 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 7.84 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 241.45 and Rs 236.5.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 39.99 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Bandhan Bank Ltd. stood at 35.64 per cent and 6.73 per cent, respectively.