Baltimore: Ryan Odell Oliver Admits to Sex Trafficking

Baltimore Man, Ryan Odell Oliver Admits to Sex Trafficking at Least Three Women

The Defendant Arranged for at least One Victim to Have His Nicknames Tattooed on Her

(STL.News) Ryan Odell Oliver, “Dre,” “Fame,” and “Foreign”, age 40, of Baltimore, Maryland pleaded guilty on August 16, 2022, to sex trafficking at least three victims.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James C. Harris of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby.

“Oliver’s sex trafficking crimes were discovered because one of his victims reached out for help,” said Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. “As a result of this victim’s bravery, Oliver will now be brought to justice. If you are a survivor of human trafficking, please reach out for help and report sex traffickers at 866-DHS-2ICE.”

According to Oliver’s guilty plea, in December 2018 a female victim (Victim 1) texted a non-profit sex trafficking prevention agency that she was forced into prostitution and was being held against her will by Oliver.

An Alexandria Police Department undercover detective followed up on the report and made a commercial sex date with Victim 1 in order to find her. Officers located Victim 1 at the location given for the sex date. Oliver was also at the location, but fled before he could be arrested. A second female (Victim 2) was also found at that location.

During the investigation, law enforcement spoke with three women whom Oliver was trafficking or attempting to traffic. Victim 1 and Victim 2 told law enforcement that they were trying to leave but Oliver refused to let them go. Oliver admitted that trafficked Victims 1 and 3 for his prostitution business and was attempting to sex traffic Victim 2.

Oliver physically and sexually assaulted Victim 1 and Victim 2. Victim 1 and Victim 3 worked for Oliver in the Washington D.C. and Maryland area, including surrounding states. Oliver advertised all three victims online for commercial sex dates and kept all of the money made by his victims on commercial sex dates. Oliver also arranged for a tattoo artist to tattoo his nicknames “Fame” and “Foreign” on one of his victims.

As detailed in his guilty plea, Oliver gave Victim 1 daily quotas for commercial sex dates and refused to provide for Victim 1 if she did not meet the quotas. Oliver also made Victim 1 take pictures of other sex trafficking victims to advertise them for commercial sex dates. Oliver used violence against Victim 1 when she did something he thought was wrong and Oliver told Victim 1 that she was his property. Victim 3 advised that Oliver provided her with drugs, including heroin.

According to Oliver’s plea agreement, after meeting Victim 2 on a social media platform in December 2018, Oliver paid for a car to drive Victim 2 from Pennsylvania to his Baltimore residence. There, Oliver forced Victim 2 to have sex with him and choked Victim 2 because she would not comply with his sexual demands. After the assault, Victim 2 met one of Oliver’s co-conspirators, now deceased, who took her to a hotel, forced her to watch another sex trafficking victim conduct a sex date, and warned Victim 2 not to try to escape because Oliver would find her and that Oliver had a gun.

Oliver was arrested on January 11, 2019, in Baltimore. A search warrant executed at his residence recovered three cell phones, a hand-held recorder, a laptop, a ledger, a plastic bag of a white powdery substance, a 9mm firearm, and ammunition. Additionally, law enforcement discovered images of Victim 1 and Victim 3 on Oliver’s phone.

Oliver and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Oliver will be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III has scheduled sentencing for November 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

This case was investigated by law enforcement agencies that are members of the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, formed in 2007 to discover and rescue victims of human trafficking while identifying and prosecuting offenders. Members include federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as victim service providers and local community members.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today