Baltimore Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Rosedale

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) An early morning shooting in Rosedale injured one adult and a juvenile victim.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, 21206 at 1:29 a.m. for a shooting. One adult man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a juvenile male victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

