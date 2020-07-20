Baltimore Police Identified Bicyclist Killed in Crash as John Roger Koop, Jr.

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Update : Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash on Peninsula Expressway last Monday morning as John Roger Koop, Jr., 64 years old, of the 7500 block of Westfield Road, 21222.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.

Original release (July 13, 2020 4:42 p.m.)

Police are investigating what factors led to the crash that killed a bicyclist on Peninsula Expressway early this morning.

Officers were called to the scene near Bethlehem Boulevard at 4:39 a.m. after the driver of 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on Peninsula Expressway and struck the bicycle from behind, which was also traveling northbound on Peninsula Expressway. The bicyclist, an adult man, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this fatal crash. The identity of the decedent is withheld pending next of kin notifications.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE