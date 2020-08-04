Baltimore Police Arrest Brandon Dunevant for Pointing Laser Pointer at Police Helicopter in Essex

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 26 just after 12:30 a.m., a suspect stood in front of the 1700 block of Earhart Road, 21221 and shined a laser pointer through the cockpit of Baltimore County Police Department’s helicopter.

At the time, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Aviation Unit flew the helicopter over Eastern Boulevard and Orville Road, assisting officers with an unrelated investigation. Officers flying the helicopter located the suspect and he was quickly arrested by patrol officers.

Brandon Dunevant (31) of the 1700 block of Earhart Road, 21221 was arrested and charged with pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft. He is currently held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.

The Baltimore County Police Department takes these acts very seriously. Pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is extremely hazardous to the flight crew and to people on the ground. It should be noted that pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is a misdemeanor that carries a $2,500 fine or up to three years jail time.

