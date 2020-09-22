Baltimore, Maryland; Fort Washington Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years in Federal Prison for Heroin Distribution Conspiracy | USAO-MD

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III today sentenced Garrick Richardson, age 50, of Fort Washington Maryland, today to 151 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a heroin distribution conspiracy during which Richardson was aware that more than a kilogram of heroin would be possessed for distribution.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to Richardson’s guilty plea, during the week of November 17, 2019, a DEA confidential source engaged in a series of conversations with Richardson’s co-conspirator regarding the purchase of a kilogram of heroin, finally agreeing on a purchase price. Richardson agreed to work with the co-conspirator to acquire the heroin and to distribute it to the purchaser.

As detailed in the plea agreement, on November 26, 2019, the confidential source agreed to meet the co-conspirator at a hotel in Clinton, Maryland. The source got into the co-conspirator’s vehicle and after the co-conspirator placed multiple calls to arrange for the delivery of the drugs, Richardson got into the back seat of the co-conspirator’s vehicle with a brick-like object wrapped in aluminum foil. Richardson cut a piece of the heroin off for the co-conspirator and source to examine. The source then exited the vehicle, notifying DEA agents that there was a kilogram of heroin in the vehicle.

Richardson admitted that when DEA agents attempted to detain him and the co-conspirator, they fled in the co-conspirator’s vehicle. However, the co-conspirator crashed the vehicle and he and Richardson fled into the nearby woods. Law enforcement located and arrested Richardson and found the heroin near where the co-conspirator had fled.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA for its work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney LaRai N. Everett, who is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE