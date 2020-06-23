Baltimore Fentanyl Dealer Ronald Wilson Sentenced To 7½ Years In Federal Prison

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Ronald Wilson, age 39, of Baltimore, Maryland yesterday to 90 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill you. The quantity of fentanyl seized in this case could kill over 230,000 people. Law enforcement partners are working together to arrest and prosecute those who peddle deadly fentanyl on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “We are determined to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Maryland.”

According to Wilson’s plea agreement, during the execution of a search warrant at Wilson’s residence, law enforcement recovered a duffle bag, the contents of which included clear plastic bags containing approximately 461 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials, and two digital scales. Law enforcement officers also recovered $1,760 in cash from Wilson’s vehicle and his person. Wilson admitted that he possessed the fentanyl with the intent to sell it.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur praised the ATF and Baltimore Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Stendig and Lindsey McCulley, who prosecuted the case.

