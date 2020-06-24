Baltimore Fentanyl Dealer Murray Ray Sentenced To 11 Years In Federal Prison

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Murray Ray, age 22, of Baltimore, Maryland yesterday to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to Ray’s plea agreement, he was involved in a drug trafficking organization operating a “drug shop” in the 1400 block of Kuper Street and in the area of West Pratt and South Calhoun Streets in Baltimore, Maryland. Members of the organization, including Ray, conducted hand-to-hand sales of drugs to customers in those areas. Ray admitted that it was reasonably foreseeable to him that members of the conspiracy would distribute more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted video surveillance of the drug shop where Ray distributed fentanyl.

On March 15, 2018, members of the Baltimore City Police Department (“BPD”) recovered a firearm and fentanyl from the backyard of a vacant house in the vicinity of Pratt and Calhoun Streets. Video surveillance recorded Ray expressing frustration when he returned to look for the recovered items and could not find them. Also, on May 2, 2018, law enforcement officers stopped Ray while he was driving a stolen vehicle. During a search of that vehicle, BPD recovered another firearm.

Eighteen other defendants were also convicted as members of the drug trafficking organization. Eight, including Ray, have been sentenced to between 70 months and 11 years in federal prison and eleven others are awaiting sentencing.

