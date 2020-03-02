Baltimore Felon Linwood Davis Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – Linwood Davis, age 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davis was charged federally last year for his alleged participation in a drug distribution conspiracy operating in Northwest Baltimore near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, and for illegally possessing a firearm.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Gang members settling disputes with gunfire are plaguing our streets with violence and murder. The cycle of retributive violence has to stop,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “We in federal law enforcement are determined to make our streets safer, working with our local and state partners. We’re committed to identifying and prosecuting armed criminals to remove them from our communities. To those who would do as this defendant did, I say, please put down the gun. You will save a life—maybe even your own.”

According to his guilty plea, in February 19, 2019, Davis was shot in Baltimore. Shortly after his release from the hospital, Davis posted on social media that he would seek vengeance against those who shot him. On March 21, 2019, Davis again posted on social media that he was looking for revenge for the death of his “brother.” Later that day, DEA investigators conducing a court-authorized wiretap on Davis’ phone overheard Davis telling an associate to bring him the “whatchamacallit,” and DEA agents began surveilling Davis. That night Davis left a residence on Mount Holly Street in Baltimore and got into a minivan. Investigators followed the van to the 1600 block of West North Avenue in Baltimore, where the vehicle abruptly stopped and the passenger-side door opened. Agents went up to the van, which was being driven by a livery driver.

In the back of the minivan were Davis and two co-conspirators. Agents searched the co-conspirators and recovered two loaded firearms from each co-conspirator. Davis admitted that he knew the co-conspirators had four guns and that he therefore jointly possessed the firearms with the co-conspirators. Davis had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Davis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III has scheduled sentencing for May 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE