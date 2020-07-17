Baltimore County Police Sought Man Who Sexually Assaulted a Teenager in Lochearn

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police seek the public’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for sexually assaulting a teenager in Lochearn on June 27.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 6700 block of Kincheloe Ave., 21207 for a call of a sexual assault. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were passengers on the same MTA bus.

At 11:30 p.m. on June 27, the victim exited the MTA bus in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive near the Woodlawn Memorial Park. The victim advised that she saw the suspect also exit the bus and he began following her. The suspect offered to walk her through the wooded area which is a cut through to Kincheloe Ave.

As they approached the wooded area, the suspect forced the victim on the ground and then sexually assaulted her. The suspect threatened to kill the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim ran to Kincheloe Ave. where she was seen banging on the door of her friend’s house. A neighbor heard the banging and saw the victim disheveled and upset. She assisted the victim and called 911.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 – 60-years-old, 5’9 and 200-pounds (pictured here). The suspect mentioned to the victim that he lives not far from the Woodlawn Cemetery and Chapel.

The suspect is believed to have been on MTA buses at the following locations:

-Rogers Station (metro) in the 4300 block of Hayward Avenue, 21215 on June 28 between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m.

-Woodlawn Cemetery and Chapel in the 2100 block of Woodlawn Drive, 21207 on June 28 between 11:20 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE