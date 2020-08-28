Baltimore County Police Seek Help Locating Vehicle in Serious Injury Hit-and-Run Crash

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was crossing Cranbrook Road near Malcolm Circle in Cockeysville around 11 p.m. last Friday, August 21, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Cranbrook Road. The vehicle momentarily stopped, then fled the scene westbound on Cranbrook Road.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a darker colored SUV or crossover type vehicle, and should have significant damage to the front windshield, as well as possible damage to the front end area. Anyone who may have information about the crash or this vehicle is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE