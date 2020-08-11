Baltimore County Police Remembered Fallen Hero Lieutenant Michael Howe

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police Officers will be wearing mourning bands on their badges today in memory of a fallen hero.

Lieutenant Michael Howe, a former commander of the Baltimore County Police Tactical Unit, died on August 11, 2008 as a result of a massive stroke.

Lieutenant Howe was with his unit at the scene of a murder-suicide in Precinct 4 Pikesville on August 10, 2008. When he returned home after that incident, he collapsed and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died the next afternoon.

Lieutenant Michael Howe’s name, along with the names of other fallen heroes, is inscribed on a monument at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE