Baltimore County Police Need Help Finding Dog Stolen During Auto Theft

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police need the public’s help finding Bri Bri, a white Bichon Frise, who was stolen at the Ravenwood Shopping Center in Towson Sunday night.

Bri Bri (pronounced bree-bree) is 15-years-old and has a cyst on her right front leg. She was riding in her mom’s blue Nissan Altima when they stopped at Island Quizine in the 8000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. to pick up a take-out order. Bri Bri’s mom left the car running to keep her cool while she stepped inside to pay for the order. In that moment, a black male suspect slipped into the running Nissan and drove away with Bri Bri on the back seat.

The Nissan has since been recovered in Baltimore City, but there has been no sign of Bri Bri. Anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact officers at the Towson Precinct by calling 410-887-2361. This case is being investigated by Officer Parnell #6346.

