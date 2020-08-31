Baltimore County Police Investigating Stabbing at Essex Bar Kills Roger Paul Walker

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) An early morning fight at an Essex establishment escalated, leaving one man dead and another injured.

Officers responded to ‘Brewers Landing Bar & Grill’ in the 800 block of Woodrow Avenue, 21221 at 1:41 a.m. after multiple fights broke out, resulting in one man being stabbed and the suspect also suffering injuries. The victim was transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries but remains in police custody.

The victim is identified as Roger Paul Walker (25) of the 400 block of Torner Road, 21221. The suspect’s identity will be released following formal charging.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE