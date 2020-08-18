Baltimore County Police Investigating Murder of Drevon Jamal Williams

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s help with any information related to the homicide of Drevon Jamal Williams, (28) an aspiring rap artist, with a last known address in the 5600 block of Shelbourne Road, 21227.

Just after 6 a.m. on August 12, 2019, Baltimore County Police received a call for a shooting in the 5600 block of Shelbourne Road, 21227. Police arrived and located Williams laying on the bedroom floor inside of the house suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation revealed that three black male suspects forced their way into the home through a back door, went directly to Williams’ bedroom and shot him. The suspects ran from the house after the shooting and fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle. There were several other individuals inside the home to include two small children, none of whom were injured during the incident. Detectives believe that Williams was targeted and need help finding the suspects responsible. Please assist us in bringing closure to the victim’s family.

If anyone has information about this homicide, please call Baltimore County Police Detectives at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

