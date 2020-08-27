Baltimore County Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Gas Station

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting in the Woodlawn Precinct that injured a man.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Shell Gas Station in the 1600 block of North Forest Park Avenue, 21207 at 1:33 a.m. when a man began banging on the windows of the business. Police determined that the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and determined that the victim, an adult man, was inside his vehicle at one of the gas pumps when the suspect approached and began shooting at the victim, then fled the scene. Detectives believe this is a targeted crime and there is no additional threat to the community.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

