Baltimore County Police Investigating a Shooting in Reisterstown That Left One Dead

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Reisterstown this morning that left one victim dead.

Just after 5 a.m. on August 16, police responded to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road, 21136 for a call of a shooting. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this murder.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

