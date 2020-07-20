Baltimore County Police Investigating A Crash in Freeland Kills One

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene when a Honda Accord leaving the driveway of a residence in the 20300 block of Middletown Road, 21053 pulled out in front of a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle traveling westbound. The Chevelle struck the Accord on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and slide into a field.

The driver of the Accord suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Chevelle was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been positively identified.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.

