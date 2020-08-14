Baltimore County Police Investigate Walk-In Shooting Victim at Local Hospital

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim walks into a local hospital.

Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to Northwest Hospital in the 5400 block of Old Court Road, 21133 for a call of a gunshot victim. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, an adult male, walked into the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE