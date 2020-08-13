Baltimore County Police Investigate Fatal Crash Death of Tuma Fombon Cho in Randallstown

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Randallstown this morning.

Just before 3 a.m. on August 12 police responded to Liberty Road & Old Court Road, 21133 for a pedestrian struck. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Liberty Road near Old Court Road when it struck a pedestrian as he crossed Liberty Road. Tuma Fombon Cho (25) of no fixed address was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not in the crosswalk at the time he was struck. The Honda Accord remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing their investigation.

