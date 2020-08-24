Baltimore County Police Investigate a Shooting in Rosedale

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Rosedale this morning.

On August 23 at 7 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Capella Court, 21237 for a call of a shooting. Responding officers found a victim that sustained an injury to the lower body and was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE