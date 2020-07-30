Baltimore County Police Investigate a Shooting In Nottingham

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 29 just after 8 p.m. police responded to the 8400 block of Honeygo Blvd., 21236 for a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Department’s Violent Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

