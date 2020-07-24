Baltimore County Police Investigate a Crash-Two Dead & One Hospitalized

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police investigate a crash that left two dead and one hospitalized yesterday.

On July 23, just after 3 p.m., a 2013 Buick Lacrosse was traveling south on Ebenezer Rd. near Meyers Ln., 21162. The Buick drove off of the road for unknown reasons and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and a Baltimore Gas and Electric pole in the 6000 block of Ebenezer Rd. The Chevrolet was parked and unoccupied when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Shirley Ellsworth (84), and the rear passenger, identified as Leona Schleicher (83), both of the 600 block of Bowleys Quarters Rd., 21220, were pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. The front passenger, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact police at 410-307-2020.

