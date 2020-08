Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a CSX train on August 11 as Brian Michael Abshire (40) of no fixed address.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 11 police responded to the area of Pulaski Highway and Middle River Road, 21220 for a call of a person struck by a train. The preliminary investigation revealed that Abshire walked along the train tracks when he was struck and killed.

