Baltimore County Police Identified Oak Road Shooting Victim as Ira Douglas Dixon

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Police are investigating a shooting in Lansdowne that left one man dead last night.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Oak Road, 21227 at 10:40 p.m. for a shooting. On arrival they located the victim in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and is identified as Ira Douglas Dixon (45) of the 4200 block of McDowell Lane, 21227. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting death is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

To be eligible for a reward, contact Metro Crime Stoppers with tips. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government that offers rewards of up to $2000 for information leading to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

