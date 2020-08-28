Baltimore County Police: Fallen Hero Officer Jason Schneider is Remembered

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police Officers are wearing mourning bands on their badges today in memory of a fallen hero.

In the early morning hours of August 28, 2013, Police Officer First Class Jason Schneider (36) responded as a member of the Tactical Unit to assist with service of a search and seizure warrant at a home on Roberts Avenue in Precinct 1 Wilkens. The warrant was connected to the investigation of a shooting that had occurred nine days earlier.

When the Tactical Unit, led by Officer Schneider, entered the home, it encountered armed suspects. There was an exchange of gunfire and Officer Schneider was hit. He died of his injuries later that morning at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Officer Schneider is the ninth member of the Baltimore County Police Department to give his life in service to his fellow citizens.

Officer Jason Schneider’s name, along with the names of other fallen heroes, is inscribed on a monument at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

