Baltimore County Police: Fallen Hero Corporal Samuel Snyder is Remembered

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On Sunday, August 23, Baltimore County Police Officers will be wearing a mourning band on their badge in memory of Corporal Samuel Snyder.

In August 1983, 71-year-old Corporal Samuel Snyder, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, responded to the Bel-Loc Diner in the 1700 block of East Joppa Road, 21234 to assist other officers with a call for service. While he was at the scene, he was shot by a subject. He died 10 days later as a result of his injuries.

Corporal Samuel Snyder’s name, along with the names of other fallen heroes, is inscribed on a monument at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

