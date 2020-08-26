Baltimore County Police Charged Three in Saturday Shooting on Rockdale Terrace

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) UPDATE (August 26, 2020 10 a.m.): Police have charged three suspects in a shooting on Rockdale Terrace early Saturday morning.

Officers were responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Rockdale Terrace and Florida Road, 21208 shortly after 3 a.m. where they observed a vehicle matching that of one taken in a carjacking just over an hour earlier. Officers stopped the vehicle and confirmed that it had been taken from a man in the 6600 block of Dogwood Road, 21244, around 1:50 a.m. The victim in that case, an adult man, was assaulted during the carjacking and ultimately transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. The suspects were taken into custody for the carjacking at that time.

A short time later, at approximately 3:33 a.m., police were dispatched for a shooting victim near the area where the call for shots fired had been dispatched. Officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation into the shooting. They determined that the same suspects responsible for the carjacking were also responsible for shooting the man during an armed robbery as he was walking home from 7-Eleven along Rockdale Terrace, and that they were trying to flee the scene of the shooting when they were stopped by officers who recognized the vehicle from the earlier carjacking.

The three suspects all remain held on no bail status following bail review hearings, charged with the following:

Attempted first degree murder

First degree assault

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime

Robbery

Armed robbery

The suspects are identified as follows:

Brandon Antonio Muldrow (30) of the 2900 block of Rockroads Avenue, 21215

Eric Raymon Harrington (28) of the 1900 block of Merritt Boulevard, 21222

Adam Aria Arasteh (19) of the 15700 block of Ensor Mill Road, 21152

Original Release (August 22, 2020 2:26 p.m.):

Police Investigate Shooting in Windsor Mill Today

Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill this morning that left one man injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed that just after 3:30 a.m. on August 22, the victim, an adult male, was shot in the upper body while walking in 3600 block of Rockdale Terrace, 21244. Responding officers placed a tourniquet on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital by medics. The suspects fled prior to police arriving.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

