Baltimore County Police Arrested Two Juvenile for Multiple Assaults in White Marsh

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On August 2 just after 10 a.m. police responded to the area of Silver Spring Road and Honeygo Boulevard, 21128 for calls of several assaults.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two juvenile suspects assaulted three victims with an aerosol spray. One victim was sprayed through her open car window. The suspects then continued driving around and assaulted two more victims with the spray, one who jogged outside and another who had just walked out of her home.

The suspects saw responding officers and quickly drove away, fleeing the scene. Shortly afterward, the suspects crashed into another car traveling on Perring Parkway near Taylor Avenue, 21234. The suspects ran from the vehicle but were arrested by officers a short distance away. Officers are investigating the suspects for other unrelated crimes. The driver of the car the suspects crashed into was not injured.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE