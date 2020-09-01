Baltimore County Police Arrested Juveniles in Armed Robbery Spree

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with a rash of armed robberies in the Dundalk area this morning.

Officers were first called to the unit block of Yorkway, 21222, just before 5 a.m. when the three suspects, driving a white work truck, approached a man getting ready to leave for work. A passenger in the truck pointed a handgun at the man and demanded his possessions, then fled in the truck. Four similar incidents were reported between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Liberty Parkway, Harold Road, North Point Boulevard, and St. Claire Lane.

Officers canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle located it on North Point Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the truck fled from police, crashing through a fence and then into a concrete barrier on Cold Mill Road. The three suspects were immediately taken into custody without incident. Stolen property and a handgun were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

The three suspects arrested are juveniles aged 13, 14, and 15. Their names will be withheld due to their juvenile status.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE