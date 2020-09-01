Baltimore County Police Arrested Juveniles in Armed Robbery Spree

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with a rash of armed robberies in the Dundalk area this morning.
Officers were first called to the unit block of Yorkway, 21222, just before 5 a.m. when the three suspects, driving a white work truck, approached a man getting ready to leave for work. A passenger in the truck pointed a handgun at the man and demanded his possessions, then fled in the truck. Four similar incidents were reported between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Liberty Parkway, Harold Road, North Point Boulevard, and St. Claire Lane.
Officers canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle located it on North Point Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the truck fled from police, crashing through a fence and then into a concrete barrier on Cold Mill Road. The three suspects were immediately taken into custody without incident. Stolen property and a handgun were recovered from the suspect vehicle.
The three suspects arrested are juveniles aged 13, 14, and 15. Their names will be withheld due to their juvenile status.