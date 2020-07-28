Baltimore County Police Arrested Gregory Hightower for Sexual Assault of Teenager in Lochearn

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested Gregory Hightower (67) of the 1600 block of Poplar Grove St., 21216 for sexually assaulting a teenager in Lochearn on June 27.

The investigation determined that at 11:30 p.m. the victim exited the MTA bus in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Dr. Hightower also exited the bus and followed the victim, offering to walk her through the wooded area which is a cut through to Kincheloe Ave.

As they approached the wooded area, Hightower pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim. He then forced the victim on the ground and sexually assaulted her. Hightower threatened to kill the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators received multiple tips from the public that led investigators to identifying Hightower. He is charged with first degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and firearm use/felony-violent crime. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail hearing review.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE