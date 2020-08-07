General

Baltimore County Police Arrest Tyreik Hart Brown in Domestic Related Shooting in Towson

08/07/2020
Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit have charged the suspect in a domestic-related shooting Tuesday evening.

Tyreik Hart Brown (23) of the 2000 block of East Preston Street, 21213, is charged with the following:

  • Attempted first degree murder
  • First and second degree assault
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a handgun and loaded handgun
  • Violation of a personal protective order
  • Violations of parole/probation conditions

Brown remains held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

