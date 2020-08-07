Baltimore County Police Arrest Tyreik Hart Brown in Domestic Related Shooting in Towson

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit have charged the suspect in a domestic-related shooting Tuesday evening.

Tyreik Hart Brown (23) of the 2000 block of East Preston Street, 21213, is charged with the following:

Attempted first degree murder

First and second degree assault

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a handgun and loaded handgun

Violation of a personal protective order

Violations of parole/probation conditions

Brown remains held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE