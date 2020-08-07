Baltimore County Police Arrest Tyreik Hart Brown in Domestic Related Shooting in Towson

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit have charged the suspect in a domestic-related shooting Tuesday evening.
Tyreik Hart Brown (23) of the 2000 block of East Preston Street, 21213, is charged with the following:
- Attempted first degree murder
- First and second degree assault
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a handgun and loaded handgun
- Violation of a personal protective order
- Violations of parole/probation conditions
Brown remains held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.