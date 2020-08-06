Baltimore County Police Arrest Nasir Khalif George for Murder of Michael McCoy

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On August 4, Homicide detectives were searching for the fifth suspect wanted in the November 2019 murder of Michael McCoy when they spotted him in a vehicle that he was driving. The suspect led police on a lengthy pursuit that started on Dulaney Valley Road 21286, and traveled along Interstate 695, Interstate 70 and finally towards the 1200-block of Franklintown Road, 21216. A tree was blocking the entire roadway due to the storms and the vehicle had nowhere to go. The suspect fled from the car and was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Nasir Khalif George, 20, of the 10300-block of Grand Central Avenue, 21117 was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.

Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives have charged four suspects for their involvement in the murder of Michael McCoy. The suspects were taken into custody on November 26, 2019. The suspects have been identified as the following:

Jamahl Dwayne Simmons, 20, of the 2500-block of Castlestone Drive, 21237

Omoro Nijee Floyd, 21, of the 4200-block of Euclid Avenue, 21229

Taikee Allen Carter, 21, of the 3600-block of Hilmar Road, 21244

Corey Darrell Downs, 28, of the 1900-block of W. Saratoga Street, 21223

All four suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

A shooting in the 3800 block of Cedar Drive in the Pikesville Precinct left one man dead tonight.

Police were called to the scene at 6 p.m. for a shooting. The victim, identified as Michael Anthony McCoy (24) of the 1500 block of King William Drive, 21228, was discovered inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into this deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

NEW Mobile App: P3TIPS

