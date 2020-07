Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested Michael Guy Fisher (24) of the 5400 block of Omahar Avenue, 21216 for the murder of Jerry Eley on December 29, 2019.

The investigation determined that Fisher and Eley were involved in a narcotics transaction that resulted in Fisher shooting Eley in the upper body. Eley died as a result of his injuries.

Fisher is charged with first degree murder and held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.

