Baltimore County Police Arrest Deyonna Nykeima Charles & Corey Jarard Nash in Shooting

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Two arrests have been made in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rosedale Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the unit block of Capella Court around 7 a.m. when the boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body as he slept in his bed. Detectives determined that the gunshot came from the townhome next door when a woman fired a handgun into the wall while attempting to unload the weapon, belonging to her boyfriend.

Deyonna Nykeima Charles (29) of the unit block of Capella Court, 21237 is charged with second degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area. She was released on her own recognizance following a bail review hearing today.

Corey Jarard Nash (28) of the 2300 block of Jefferson Street, 21205 is charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. He remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Original Release (August 23, 2020 10:26 a.m.):

Police Investigate Shooting in Rosedale this Morning

Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Rosedale this morning.

On August 23 at 7 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Capella Court, 21237 for a call of a shooting. Responding officers found a victim that sustained an injury to the lower body and was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

