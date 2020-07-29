Baltimore County: Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Essex

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 28 just after 5 a.m. a 38-year-old man attempted to cross Eastern Boulevard near Orville Road, 21221 against the pedestrian signal at a crosswalk. He was struck by a 2020 Nissan Sentra that was traveling east on Eastern Boulevard. The man was transported to a local hospital by medics. He is in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call the crash team at 410-887-5396.

