Baltimore County: Motorcycle Crash Leaves Joseph Richards Deceased in Essex

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Essex last night that left one man dead.

Just before 9 p.m. on August 30, police responded to North Marlyn Avenue and Franklin Avenue, 21221 for a call of a motorcycle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Marlyn Avenue near Franklin Avenue when it drifted out of its lane and into the back of a parked and unoccupied Ford dump truck. Joseph Richards (64) of the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane, 21221, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is continuing their investigation into this incident.

