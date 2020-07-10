Baltimore County Man Devon Denzel Thompson Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III has sentenced Devon Denzel Thompson, age 26, of Woodlawn, Maryland, to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute three kilograms of fentanyl. Judge Russell also ordered Thompson to forfeit drug proceeds of $14,144 in cash and a .380-caliber firearm and ammunition recovered during a search of his home. The sentence was imposed on July 9, 2020.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

“Law enforcement partners are working together to arrest and prosecute those who peddle deadly fentanyl on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Drug traffickers are on notice that dealing in fentanyl increases their odds of federal prosecution. Devon Thompson added a gun to that equation and will now serve 10 years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever. Please, put down the gun and save a life—maybe even your own.”

According to his plea agreement, on March 16, 2018, Thompson fled from a traffic stop, followed by Baltimore County Police Department officers, who observed Thompson throwing items out of the window. Ultimately, Thompson was stopped and arrested. Law enforcement recovered drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and a baggie containing over 40 grams of fentanyl.

Based on those recoveries, law enforcement officers obtained a warrant to search Thompson’s residence. During the search, law enforcement recovered three kilograms of fentanyl and over $10,000 from Thompson’s bedroom. Officers also recovered a .380-caliber handgun and rounds of live ammunition from other areas of the house. Thompson admitted that the drugs and gun were his and that he possessed the gun in connection with his drug distribution.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the Baltimore County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher M. Rigali and Lauren E. Perry, who prosecuted the case.

