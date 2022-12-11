Baltimore Businessman Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Crimes

A Maryland man was sentenced today to three years in prison for not paying over employment taxes to the IRS on behalf of his company’s employees.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jonas Purisch, of Baltimore, operated two employee staffing companies, Titan Staffing Network, Inc and Titan Services, LLC. Both companies provided workers for third-party manufacturing businesses in Maryland. As the owner and operator of the two companies, Purisch was responsible for withholding and paying over to the IRS employment taxes on behalf of their employees. Between March 2018 and March 2021, Purisch withheld but did not pay to the IRS more than $2 million in such taxes.

In April 2013, Purisch was convicted in the District of Maryland of filing a false individual income tax return and willful failure to file a tax return. He was sentenced to three months in prison for those offenses

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ordered Purisch to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $3.4 million in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Michael C. Vasiliadis of the Justice Department’s Tax Division prosecuted the case.