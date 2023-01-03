Bajaj Holdings stock price up 0.39 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. rose 0.39 per cent to Rs 5684.5 at 10:20AM hours (IST) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 808 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.46 crore till 10:20AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.52, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 1.3.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 9.46 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 5700.8 and a low of Rs 5626.95 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7377.6 and a 52-week low of Rs 4299.8.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.71.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 5670.67 on January 04, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 6316.32. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 31.53. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 51.2 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 13.21 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 5.3 per cent.