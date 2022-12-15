Bajaj Holdings shares up 0.07% as Sensex falls

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. gained 0.07 per cent to Rs 6239.8 in Thursday’s session as of 11:31AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 337.6 points lower at 62340.31.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7377.6 and a 52-week low of Rs 4299.8 on NSE. Around 157 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:31AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 6237.95 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 6260.0 and Rs 6230.75 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 15.94, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 391.55 and price to book value (PB) of 1.3, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 9.46.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 51.2 per cent stake in the company as of December 15, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 13.21 per cent and 3.79 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 69444.92 crore, the company operates in the Holding – Diversified industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 200.99 crore, up 92.81 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 104.24 crore and up 25.31 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 1242.79 crore for the latest quarter, up 9.83 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.09. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.