Bajaj Holdings shares drop 1.13% as Sensex falls

Shares of the Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. traded at Rs 6095.0 on BSE at 11:57AM (IST) on Friday, down 1.13 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 4299.8 and a high of Rs 7377.6.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 15.58 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 391.55 per share and 1.3 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 1,115 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:57AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 67877.91 crore and is part of the Holding – Diversified industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 18.56 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 5.81 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 6157.05 and Rs 6090.0.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.2 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in & Investment Ltd. stood at 11.8 per cent and 3.79 per cent, respectively.